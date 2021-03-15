The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed two filling stations in Gusau for violating its rules and regulations.

The Operations Controller in charge of Gusau DPR Office, Alhaji Yusuf Shehu, told newsmen of the sealing after a routine surveillance on filling stations in Gusau on Monday.

Shehu said that one of the two filling stations was sealed for selling petrol in jerry cans, while the other was sealed for selling the product at N185, which is above official pump price.

“You know few days ago there was rumour that some stations were selling above the regulated price in the state.

“You know DPR is the regulatory agency in oil and gas industry; our outing today is to ensure that the product is available, not diverted, to ascertain the quality of the product, and check price, as government has said no increase,” the controller said.

He said that the operation revealed 80 per cent compliance, with most of the filling stations selling between the range of N162 and N165.

“There was also compliance in safety and quality of the product”, the controller said.

Shehu called on fuel marketers to desist from hoarding, under dispensing and other irregularities.

He appealed to the public to avoid panic buying, saying that the department would make sure that the product was available to the people of the state.

The controller called on them to report any station found selling above the official price range. (NAN)

