The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed off 16 petroleum stations over alleged irregularities in Adamawa.

Mr Sadiq Ibraheem, DPR Operation Controller in Adamawa, disclosed this to newsmen on Monday in Yola.

He said that the exercise was conducted during the weekend as part of DPR’s routine surveillance.

“We were able to inspect 43 filling stations in Jimeta, Yola, Numan and Maiha and out of which 16 were sealed for various offences.

“The offences ranged from sales above official pump price, lack of safety facilities displayed and we discovered some stations were slightly under dispensing,” he said.

According to him, the sealed stations have to pay certain fees to the Federal Government and rectify their pump price to official price before they could be allowed to operate.

He advised the marketers to always abide by the law for a successful business.

Ibraheem said that the routine surveillance would be continuous and any person found wanting would be sanctioned according on the law. (NAN)

