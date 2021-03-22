DPR seals 16 filling stations over alleged irregularities in Adamawa

 The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) sealed off 16 petroleum stations over alleged irregularities in Adamawa.

Mr Sadiq Ibraheem, DPR Operation Controller in Adamawa, disclosed this newsmen Monday in Yola.

He said the exercise conducted during the weekend as part of DPR’s routine surveillance.

“We were able inspect 43 filling stations in Jimeta, Yola, Numan and Maiha and out of which 16 were sealed for various offences.

“The offences ranged from sales above pump price, lack of safety facilities displayed and we discovered some stations were slightly under dispensing,” he said.

According him, the sealed stations have pay certain fees the Federal Government and rectify pump price to price before they could be allowed to operate.

He advised the marketers to always abide law for a successful business.

Ibraheem said the routine surveillance be continuous and any person found wanting be sanctioned according the law. (NAN)

