DPR seals 13 gas stations in Akwa Ibom

July 29, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 The Department Resources (DPR), Eket Field Office, has sealed 13 cooking gas stations in July for illegal operation.

Mr Victor Ohwodiasa, the Operations Controller DPR in Akwa Ibom, disclosed this to the News Nigeria (NAN) in Eket on Thursday.

Ohwodiasa said the cooking gas stations were operating illegally and their facilities were licensed department in the state.

have identified 13 illegal facilities in the state and had taken steps to close them down,” said.

said the department would sensitise and enlighten the public and operators to safe handling procedures cooking gas.

Ohwodiasa warned cooking gas operators to operate facilities without licence.

noted any licensed facility department must had gone through several safety checks before getting approval.

Ohwodiasa advised the cooking gas operators to stop decanting, (illegal transfer of cooking gas from one cylinder to another).

“For the safety of life and property in Akwa Ibom, encourage everyone do those illegal cooking gas facilities are conducting decanting,” he said.

Ohwodiasa said the practice was illegal and dangerous, that was why the DPR did not approve facilities to carry out such process.

He appealed to the public to always buy cooking gas from only the DPR’s licensed facilities.

Ohwodiasa also encouraged the public to report suspected illegal practice oil and gas to the department.

He noted that the department would set up task force to conduct routine surveillance to check illegal practice of oil and gas in the state. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,