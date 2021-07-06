DPR seals 103 illegal filling stations, 13 gas plants in Lagos

The Department of Petroleum Resources () sealed off 103 filling stations and 13 Liquefied Petroleum Gas ( LPG) plants in Lagos for operating illegally.

Mr Ayorinde Cardoso, Zonal Operations Controller, , Lagos, confirmed the development on Tuesday, said the outlets shut down after a surveillance exercise by task force teams on Monday.

Cardoso said the filling stations located both on the mainland and Island axis of the state sealed for operating without valid licence.

is a continuous exercise by the to improve safety in selling and of LPG in .

“The task force visited 216 facilities and observed that 103 petroleum products retail outlet lacked the prerequisite and subsequently shut down.”

Cardoso also disclosed that the LPG ( cooking gas ) plants were shutdown for non-compliance with DPR guidelines and international safety standards.

According to him, the plants were also operating without prerequisite or licence from the regulatory agency.

said of the sealed plants were operating in unapproved locations , stressing that the move was aimed at reducing the occurrence of gas explosion and fire incidents in . (NAN)

