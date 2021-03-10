DPR sealed 86 illegal gas plants in Lagos in 2020 – Official

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) says it shutdown 86 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) plants in Lagos State in 2020 for operating illegally.

Mr Paul Osu, Head, Public Affairs, DPR made this known in a statement issued on in Lagos.

Osu said LPG ( cooking gas ) plants were shutdown for non-compliance with safety .

According to him, the plants were also operating without prerequisite approval or licence from the agency.

Osu said some of the sealed plants were
operating under high tension electrical installations and other unapproved locations.

He noted that the move was aimed at reducing the occurrence of gas explosion and fire incidents in Lagos State.

Osu said the DPR would continue to clamp on such plants while at the same time sensitising need for usage and distribution of gas. (NAN)

