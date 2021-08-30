DPR: reorganisation in line with FG’s aspirations for oil, gas industry – Spokesman

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), says reorganisation of the agency is in line with the Federal Government’s aspirations for the oil and gas industry.

According to DPR, the move is also to ensure delivery of its regulatory mandate.

Mr Paul Osu, Head, Public Affairs, DPR, made this known in a statement issued on Monday in Lagos.

Osu said the reorganisation followed the appointment of Mr Sarki Auwalu as the substantive Director of DPR by President Muhammadu Buhari who gave him the approval to reorganise the agency.

He said the reorganisation necessitated the realignment of job functions, creation of new strategic business units, and promotion of deserving staff to various positions.

According to him, it also led to retirement of some management staff to pave the way for smooth implementation of the corporate restructuring.

“We wish to restate that the reorganisation has brought a new lease to the affairs of the DPR given the successes recorded in the entire oil and gas industry value chain.

“These include the successful conclusion of the marginal field bid round award programme after 18 years wait.

“It also includes inauguration of the National Oil and Gas Excellence Centre (NOGEC), a centre designed as a One-Stop Shop to create value, safety and cost efficiency for the oil and gas industry.

“Also, the DPR concluded the first of its kind Nigeria Gas flare Commercialisation programme (NGFCP), a programme to commercialise gas flare and protect the environment among others.”

Osu noted that the reorganisation had most importantly created industrial harmony, which had ensured oil and gas business sustainability.

He said the DPR would continue to create opportunities for investors and stakeholders in the oil and gas industry as well as enable the success of businesses using its service instruments of licences, permits and approvals. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...