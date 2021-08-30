DPR registers 110 filling stations on e-station portal in Taraba

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) registered 110 filling stations on its recently-introduced e-station Downstream Remote Monitoring System (DRMS) portal in Taraba.

Mr Abdullahi Bature, Operations Controller of the DPR, Jalingo Field Office, said this at a news conference in Jalingo on Monday.

Bature said that the department had carried out a week-long surveillance across the state to sensitise oil marketers and station managers about the e-station DRMS.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the e-station DRMS platform was recently launched by the department to guard against sharp practices by marketers.

It is also aimed at determining and establishing daily availability and consumption rate of petroleum products in the country.

Bature said that the 110 filling stations registered on the DRMS portal represented 41 per cent of the total active stations in the state and urged stakeholders to key into the policy.

He also said that 56 of the registered stations had started sending their daily reports to the portal.

The controller announced the sealing of some filling stations in the state for violation of operational code, including operating without licence, over pricing, under-dispensing, redundancy and inactivity.

He warned that the department would no longer condone any infraction by the marketers.

Bature also cautioned some oil and gas marketers against smuggling petroleum products to the neighbouring countries and urged them to adhere strictly to the rules of the business.

“We will continue to provide robust oversight for the safety of operations in the industry in line with global best practices to ensure business sustainability,” he said. (NAN)

