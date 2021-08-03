DPR plans maximum economic recovery strategy for oil, gas industry

August 3, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) says it is formulating a Maximum Economic Recovery (MER) for Nigeria to attain maximum value delivery from its oil and resources.

Mr Sarki Auwalu, Director, DPR, made the announcement during a keynote address at the 2021 Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE) on Tuesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports the conference has as its theme: “The Future of Energy –A Trilogy of Determinants: Climate Change, Public Health, and the Global Oil Market.”

Auwalu said the industry initiative was one of the outcomes of the work of the National Oil and Excellence Centre (NOGEC), Lagos inaugurated in by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “Following an in-depth assessment of the status of the industry, the department identified the need to formulate the “Maximum Economic Recovery for Nigeria.

“This is to guarantee the actualisation of sustainable resource optimisation and the economic benefits arising therefrom.

“The framework for this industry action plan, outlines six pillars or building blocks.”

Auwalu said the pillars were: Reserves Maturation and Production Optimisation, Exploration and Resources Maturation, Improved Oil Recovery and Enhanced Oil Recovery, Implementation Asset Stewardship, Performance Evaluation and Rewards Risk Management.

According to him, the draft framework has been shared with the industry, professional associations like the SPE and the National Association of Petroleum Explorationists.

He said this was in preparation for an industry collaborative workshop to co-develop and enunciate this for immediate execution.

“We count on the contributions and buy-in of all on this crucial national assignment for our overall benefit and industry sustainability, “he said.

Auwalu said Nigeria was rising to the occasion as the ‘trigger’ for continental growth and economic transformation its oil and resources to drive value for national development.

He said the DPR would continue to foster innovative ideas and opportunities for investments and sustainability in the industry.

Auwalu said: “As always, we are enthusiastic to collaborate with all relevant , the SPE, toward the realisation of governments aspirations for the oil and gas .

“In our role as business enablers and opportunity providers, DPR will continue to promote efficiency to meet the needs of the industry, creating value, enhancing transparency, reducing barriers and transaction costs.” (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,