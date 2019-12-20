DPR lauds fuel dealers in Adamawa on suspension of fuel sale in border zones

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has commended fuel dealers in Adamawa for adhering to government directive on suspension of petrol sales in stations located 20 kilometres to Nigerian borders.



The state’s DPR Operations Controller, Alhaji Ibrahim Ciroma disclosed this in Gurin, a border community in Fufore Local Government Area (LGA) of the state while on an inspection visit on Thursday.

“We observed 100 per cent compliance by fuel stations in affected areas,” Ciroma said

He said that the closure of the borders and the suspension of fuel sales has drastically reduced fuel smuggling to the neighbouring countries from the state.

Ciroma noted that before the closure, the state used to receive 100 trucks of fuel daily, adding that the supply has dropped to between 30 and 40 trucks.

“This border closure has done a lot of good in checking smuggling.

“Prior to the closure, the number of trucks we received in the state was up to 100 trucks per day, but today it has dropped to between 30 and 40 trucks.

“So, it’s a clear indication that fuel is not finding it’s way out of the country,” Ciroma said.

He said measures were also put in place to ensure that fuel stations outside the border areas were not sabotaging government efforts by transporting fuel to the areas.

.On efforts to sustain steady supply throughout the yuletide period, Ciroma said the people of the state have nothing to fear.

“I want the people to be rest assured that there will be no scarcity; we have substantial quantity at the Yola depot and all fuel stations are selling, except those in prohibited zones.

“Yesterday I held a meeting with IPMAN and they assured me that they will continue to bring in fuel to make sure there is no scarcity in the state, ” he said. (NAN)