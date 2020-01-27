DPR intensifies surveillance on fuel stations in Sokoto, Kebbi

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has intensified surveillance to ensure maximum safety and regulatory compliance in cooking gas retailer business in Sokoto and Kebbi.

Mr Muhammad Makera, DPR Operations Controller in charge of Sokoto State and Kebbi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Sokoto.

Makera said DPR surveillance team visited 17 LPG retailers shops out of which seven were

sealed for various offences in Sokoto.

Makera said five sanctioned shops were found guilty of flouting environmental safety regulations and operating without licences.

He added that two others closed for operating without valid licences of retailing Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

”The DPR will continue to ensure that stakeholders in the petroleum sector operate in a safe environment and according to international best practices.

”Sanctions are available for operators who default in their operations, to serve as deterrent to others.

“We urge marketers to align their business values to reflect integrity and the sanctity of human lives and the environment.

” Retailers should come to DPR to register and obtain relevant operating licence,” he said. (NAN)