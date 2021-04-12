DPR inaugurates Alternative Dispute Resolution centre in Lagos

The Resources (DPR) has concluded plans to inaugurate the Advisory Council and Body Neutrals the oil and gas industry’s Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre (ADRC) in Lagos.

Mr Paul Osu, Head, Affairs, DPR, made this known in a issued on Monday in Lagos.

Osu said that the centre would be inaugurated on April 15.

He said that the ADRC was one the centres in the DPR National Oil and Gas Excellence Centre inaugurated President Muhammadu Buhari recently.

According to him, the centre offer arbitration, mediation and conciliation services for the industry.

“The centre leverage industry technical experts, Alternative Dispute Resolution Practitioners and resources of the National Data Repository to provide and balanced resolutions of industry-related disputes from an informed position.

”The ADRC is structured to adequately resolve disputes in a manner consistent with regulatory and commercial interests of the industry.

“This address suboptimal development of oil and gas assets associated with lingering disputes,” he said.

Osu added that this would eliminate the attendant consequences of value erosion in terms of national resource growth, global competitiveness, investment attractiveness and investor’s profitability. (NAN)

