DPR in Bauchi State allays fears of residents over gas plant citing

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR)has allayed fears of some residents of Tirwun quaters in Bauchi metropolis over citing of five gas plants.Malam Abdullahi Iliyasu, the operations controller of the DPR made this known in Bauchi on Tuesday.”All the plants were established after rigorous assessment and evaluation of the safety of the environment and the people.”

An environmental Impact Assessment was carried out before the plants were approved.”The DPR embarked on sensitisation tour of filling stations and existing Liquefied Petroleum Gas plants (LPGs) on strict adherence to safety measures.

”We sensitised operators of filling stations, gas plants and the general public on the need for strict adherence and observance of safety measures in their stations,” he said.

He urged consumers of LPG to always check the expiry date of their gas cylinder before purchase and buy gas from certified gas plants and follow safety rules while refilling their cylinders.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) some residents of Tirwun and ATBU Kari Estate Staff Quarters in Bauchi metropolis, appealed to the concerned authorities to, as a matter of urgency, put a stop to the construction of a gas plant by a private energy company, Action Energy Nigeria Limited, in their area.

The residents while addressing newsmen said building the gas plants was not only hazardous but also dangerous.

Spokesperson of the residents, Muhammad Gurama, who was in company of Muhammad Chiroma, Mubarak Hamza and Abdulmalik Yalwa said that the gas plant will be sharing the same premises with a fuel station presented. (NAN)

