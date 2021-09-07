DPR in Bauchi State allays fears of residents over gas plant citing

September 7, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR)has allayed fears of some residents of Tirwun quaters in Bauchi metropolis citing of five gas plants.Malam Abdullahi Iliyasu, the operations controller of the DPR this known in Bauchi on Tuesday.”All the plants were established after rigorous assessment and evaluation of the safety of the environment and the people.”

An environmental  Impact Assessment was carried out the plants were approved.”The DPR embarked on sensitisation tour of filling stations and Liquefied Petroleum Gas plants (LPGs) on strict adherence to safety measures.

”We sensitised operators of filling stations, gas plants and the general public on the need for strict adherence and observance of safety measures in their stations,” he said.

He urged consumers of LPG to always check the expiry date of their gas cylinder purchase and  buy gas certified gas plants and follow safety rules while refilling their cylinders.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) some residents of Tirwun and ATBU Kari Estate Staff Quarters in Bauchi metropolis, appealed to the concerned authorities to, as a matter of urgency, put a stop to the construction of a gas plant by a energy company, Action Energy Nigeria Limited, in their area.

The residents while addressing newsmen said building the gas plants was not only hazardous but also dangerous.

Spokesperson of the residents, Muhammad Gurama, who was in of Muhammad Chiroma, Mubarak Hamza and Abdulmalik Yalwa said that the gas plant will be sharing the same premises with a fuel station presented. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,