The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has identified six key areas of operational excellence for Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, urging stakeholders to build a culture in these specific areas.

Mr Sarki Auwalu, Director, DPR, disclosed this on Thursday, during his keynote address at the 2021 Oloibiri Lecture Series and Energy Forum (OLEF).

The event was organised by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Council.

Auwalu listed the key areas as health, safety and environment; cost performance and return on capital for all stakeholders across all assets, as well as use of appropriate and consistent standards across the entire business.

According to him, “it also includes continuous improvement culture that strives to exceed set targets; human capital development and improved reputation, based on efficient operations and sustainable business practices.

“DPR will regularly review the industry performance on operational excellence based on the above measures and provide appropriate feedback to respective companies and the

industry in general,’’the director said.

He stressed that the DPR would only use regulations as tools to allow the industry to develop and operate their assets safely, reliably, sustainably and cost effectively.

He noted that this year’s event with the theme: `Operational Excellence and Portfolio Optimisation, Way Forward for the Oil & Gas Industry Post COVID- 19’; was apt in view of current global realities.

Auwalu explained that the DPR, under the leadership of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, had rolled out four strategic focuses, to reposition the industry due the challenges caused by the pandemic.

“These measures were to ensure that the Nigerian oil and gas industry survive and thrive in the face of severe economic disruptions and daunting challenges.

“The department has continued to monitor industry metrics and we are optimistic that the industry is emerging stronger with key indicators pointing northwards,”he said.

Auwalu said the DPR under his leadership was a business enabler and opportunity provider and would continue to incentivise operational excellence, rather than focusing on sanctions.

He urged stakeholders in the industry to leverage on the recently inaugurated National Oil and Gas Excellence Centre (NOGEC) to drive safety, value and cost efficiency in the industry. (NAN)

