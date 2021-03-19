The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) says it is enforcing the N162 and N165 per litre pump of price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in Anambra.

Mr Okiemute Akpomudjere, DPR Operations Controller, Awka Office, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

Akpomudjere who spoke through his Manger of Operations, Mr Victor Ojiakor, said that the agency had been on surveillance since Monday to ensure total reversion to official price.

He insisted that the price of the product had not been increased.

Akpomudjere expressed satisfaction with petroleum marketers in the state for readjusting their pumps to the official price.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that marketers in Awka on March 12, jerked up price from N175 to N212 following rumoured increase in price by Petroleum Products Pricing and Regulation Agency (PPRA).

“The management has directed that we should ensure that marketers sell at N162 and N165, and as an office we have moved to enforce that.

“I am glad to tell you that marketers in Anambra are complying; most of them reverted voluntarily and those who were not aware or refuse to comply were made to do so.

“Our surveillance teams are in the field ensuring that dealers in every part of the state including Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi and Ekwulobia play by the rule.

“Some recalcitrant stations were sealed and as soon they reverted, we unsealed them,” he said.

Akpomudjere said that apart from ensuring compliance with the approved price, DPR was also checking to make sure that dispensing machines were not manipulated.

He urged motorists to report filling stations who sell above the approved price or under dispense the product.

The controller said there was enough product in the state and called on motorists not to engage in panic buying. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

