DPR enforcing N162 per litre for petrol in Anambra – Controller

March 19, 2021 Favour Lashem News



 The Department Petroleum Resources (DPR) it is enforcing the N162 and N165 per litre  pump Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in Anambra.

Mr Okiemute Akpomudjere, DPR Operations Controller, Awka Office, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) .

Akpomudjere who spoke through his Manger of Operations, Mr Victor Ojiakor, said the agency had been on surveillance since Monday ensure total reversion official .

He insisted the of the had not been increased.

Akpomudjere expressed satisfaction with petroleum marketers in the state for readjusting their pumps the official price.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports marketers in Awka on March 12, jerked up price from N175 N212 following rumoured increase in price by Petroleum Products Pricing and Regulation Agency (PPRA).

“The management has directed that we should ensure that marketers sell at N162 and N165, and as an office we have to enforce that.

“I am glad to tell you that marketers in Anambra are complying; most of them reverted voluntarily and those who were not aware or refuse to comply were made to do so.

“Our surveillance teams are in the field ensuring that dealers in every part of the state including Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi and Ekwulobia play by the rule.

“Some recalcitrant stations were sealed and as soon they reverted, we unsealed them,” he said.

Akpomudjere said that apart from ensuring with the approved price, DPR was also checking sure that dispensing machines were not manipulated.

He urged motorists to report filling stations who sell above the approved price or under dispense the .

The controller said there was enough in the state and called on motorists not to engage in panic buying. (NAN)

