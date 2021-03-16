The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Bauchi Office, has cautioned petroleum marketers in the state against unauthorised increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) or petrol.

Malam Abdullahi Iliyasu, the Operations Controller in the office, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Tuesday.

Iliyasu maintained that N162 remains the official pump price per litre of the commodity.

He said the Federal Government has not increase the price of the commodity and warned that any marketer found short changing consumers would be sanctioned appropriately.

The controller said that the department would intensify surveillance across the 20 Local Government Areas of the state to ensure compliance with the existing price regime.

He said that toward this, the office would work closely with relevant stakeholders for effective monitoring of depots and retail outlets for strict compliance with extant rules of the department.

Iliyasu, however, commended the state chapter of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association (IPMAN) for its cooperation with the department. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

