DPR boss seeks PENGASSAN’s support for smooth implementation of PIA

Mr Sarki Auwalu, Director, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has called for the support of PENGASSAN towards the smooth implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Auwalu made the call on Thursday at the 6th Triennial Branch Delegates Conference and Award Ceremony of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), DPR Branch.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference had as its theme: ‘The PIA – Prospects for the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry’.

Auwalu noted that the signing of the PIA after almost two decades was another landmark achievement in the oil and gas industry by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said:” This law holds



the key to unlocking value from the nation’s hydrocarbon resources for the

benefit of our generation and those of our children and children’s children.

“The law will enable far reaching reforms and sustainable overhaul of the industry, as there is focussed and committed implementation framework under the

distinguished leadership of the president and the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva.

“I have no doubt in my

mind that this industry is set on the path for greatness.

“I, therefore, charge all of us,

including the great PENGASSAN, to give unalloyed support for the smooth

implementation and seamless take-off of the PIA. ”

According to him, the conference should ensure that the outcomes of the deliberations on the PIA are synthesised, collated and forwarded to appropriate quarters, including the PIA

Implementation Steering Committee.

Auwalu noted that the DPR and its successor agencies – the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority –

would continue to play a pivotal role in the industry.

He said this included creating value and promoting industry growth,

stability and sustainability for the benefit of the country. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...