DPR boss seeks PENGASSAN’s support for smooth implementation of PIA

October 14, 2021



Mr Sarki Auwalu, Director, Department of Resources (DPR) has called support of PENGASSAN towards smooth implementation of the Industry Act (PIA).

Auwalu made call on Thursday 6th Triennial Branch Delegates Conference and Award of the and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), DPR Branch.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference had as its theme: ‘The PIA –  Prospects the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry’.

Auwalu noted that the signing of the PIA after almost two decades was another landmark achievement in the oil and gas industry by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said:” This law holds


the key to unlocking value from the nation’s hydrocarbon resources the
benefit of our generation and those of our children and children’s children.

“The law will enable far reaching reforms and sustainable overhaul of the industry, as is focussed and committed implementation framework under the
distinguished leadership of the president and the Minister of State, Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva.

“I have no doubt in my
mind that this industry is set on the path greatness.

“I, therefore, charge all of us,
the great PENGASSAN, to give unalloyed support the smooth
implementation and seamless take-off of the PIA. ”

According to him, the conference should ensure that the outcomes of the deliberations on the PIA are synthesised, collated and forwarded to appropriate quarters, the PIA
Implementation Steering Committee.

Auwalu noted that the DPR and its successor agencies – the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority –
would continue to play a pivotal role in the industry.

He said this included creating value and promoting industry growth,
stability and sustainability the benefit of the country. (NAN)

