DPR assures Nigerians of products availability during Sallah

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has assured Nigerians of petroleum products availability during the Sallah holidays.

Mr Paul Osu, Head, Public Affairs, DPR, gave the assurance in a statement issued on Friday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government has declared July 20 and 21 as public holidays to mark the celebration.

Osu said there was product sufficiency nationwide and advised marketers against hoarding and creating artificial scarcity under any guise.

He said the DPR would intensify its monitoring and surveillance of petroleum products outlets to ensure compliance with quality, quantity, integrity and safety of operations in line with its regulatory mandate.

Osu advised consumers to report any infraction such as under dispensing of products to any DPR office nationwide.

He also reiterated the DPR’s commitment to safety and advised consumers to observe all necessary safety protocols in the handling of petroleum products.

Osu said the regulatory agency would continue to initiate appropriate initiatives to enable business and create opportunities for investors and stakeholders in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria. (NAN)

