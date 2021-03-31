DPR assures Nigerians of petroleum products availability during Easter

 The Department Petroleum Resources (DPR), has assured of adequate supply of petroleum products before, during and after the Easter.

Mr Paul Osu, Head, Public Affairs, DPR made this known in a statement issued on in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) the Government had April 2 and April 5 as public holidays to mark the celebration.

Osu said there was product sufficiency nationwide and advised marketers against hoarding and creating artificial scarcity.

He said DPR would its and surveillance of petroleum products outlets to ensure compliance with quality, quantity, integrity and safety of operations in line with its regulatory mandate.

Osu advised consumers to report any infraction such as dispensing of products to any DPR office nationwide.

He also reiterated the DPR’s commitment to safety and advised consumers to observe all necessary safety protocols in the handling of petroleum products, especially at this of harmattan.

Osu said the regulatory agency would

continue to initiate appropriate to enable business and create opportunities investors and stakeholders in the oil and gas in Nigeria. (NAN)

