DPO Sakaba, 8 other policemen, 2 ‘Yan-Sa-Kai’ killed in Kebbi

April 26, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Crime & Police, News, Project, Security 0



The Command on Monday confirmed the killing of a Divisional Officer (DPO), eight other policemen and two ‘Yan Sa-Kai operatives during a gun duel with suspected bandits Sakaba Government Areas of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (), DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, disclosed this to the News Agency of (NAN) Birnin Kebbi.

Abubakar said: “DPO Sakaba, eight other policemen and two ‘yan-sa-kais lost their lives during a gun duel with the bandits on Sunday at about 14:30 hours.”

Credible sources who preferred to anonimous told NAN some bandits on Sunday attacked Dankolo, Sakaba, Makuku, Dokar Kambari and Kurmin Hodo villages of Sakaba Government Area of .

The sources said two vigilante operatives, popularly known as ’Yan-Sa-Kai’ and an unspecified number of residents of the villages were also killed.

“The bandits too suffered heavy casualty from our men,” one of the sources said.

A resident, Salisu Adamu, said: “Bandits attacked our villages since around 8:00 a.m. Please we need your prayers.

“They have killed DPO Jimoh Abdullahi, four policemen and two ’Yan sa Kais’. Please we need your prayers. They killed seven people Inana village alone.

“They carted away thousands of cattle from Dankolo, Sakaba, Makuku, Dokar Kambari and Kurmin Hodo villages and many food items as they came with more than 100 motorcycles, well-armed.

“They started shooting sporadically which prompted the village people to flee safety in different directions.”

Husseini Bala, a resident of Dirin Daji, said seven mobile officers, the DPO and his orderly were missing.

“The DPO, his orderly, one inspector and seven mobile policemen are still accounted . We don’t know whether they are dead alive,” he said.

Spokesperson of the Command, ASP Nafiu Abubakar, did respond to calls and text messages sent to his number up till the time of filing this report.

Alhaji Ladan Musa Mohammed, Chief of Sakaba Chiefdom, when contacted by , described the attack as disheartening. (NAN)

Tags: , , , ,