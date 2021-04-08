More than two dozen bandits were reportedly neutralized on Wednesday in an aerial mission over Ungwan Nacibi in Birnin Gwari local government area. This was reported by the air component of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS).

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State revealed this in a statement Thursday.

He said, according to the Operational Feedback, the aircraft conducted interdictions at the identified bandits’ location, which were successful. The strikes were well on target as several bandits were confirmed neutralized by the air strike.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the feedback with thanks and commended the crew for a successful mission.

Monitoring of the area by security patrols will continue,Aruwan said.

