Dozens of bandits neutralized in aerial mission over Birnin Gwari

April 8, 2021



two dozen bandits were reportedly neutralized Wednesday in an aerial mission over Ungwan Nacibi in Birnin Gwari local government area. was by the air component of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS).

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Security and Affairs, Kaduna revealed in a statement Thursday.

He said, according to the Operational Feedback, the aircraft conducted interdictions at the identified bandits’ location, which were successful. The strikes were well target as bandits were confirmed neutralized by the air strike.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the feedback with thanks and commended the crew for a successful mission.

Monitoring of the area by security patrols will ,Aruwan said.

