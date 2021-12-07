Dowen College: FIDA demands thorough, objective investigation into Sylvester’s death

By Idris Ibrahim

A non-governmental organisation, FIDA has condemned the torture and death of Sylvester Oromoni, a junior secondary school pupil of Dowen College in Lagos State.

The late 12-year-old pupil of Dowen College who died under controversial circumstance, was allegedly beaten and bullied by his seniors in school.

The news of late Sylvester’s death went viral last week in a post on social media which alleged that senior pupils of the school tortured and beat him up in his hostel because the deceased refused to join a cult gang.

In a joint statement signed by Amina Suzanah Agbaje, Country Vice/National President and Christiana Oyanvutu Adejumo, National Publicity Secretary,

FIDA Nigeria called for prompt justice for late Sylvester.

“A most unfortunate death of a young twelve-year-old boy sent to school (Dowen College, Lagos) to be educated; where he should have been cared for and protected yet the system failed him and he died in suspicious circumstances.”





“It was with a rude shock that FIDA Nigeria viewed the video that has gone viral of Sylvester Oromoni Jr. who was purportedly bullied and tortured while in school eventually leading to his untimely death,” the statement revealed.

The statement further demanded that the culprits involved in late Sylvester’s death should not be shielded from facing justice and also urged the government to act promptly.

“Prompt justice for Sylvester and insists on a complete thorough and objective investigation into all aspects of the case, (and indeed other recently reported cases), to determine the culpability of management, the truants involved and so forth, such that no one is shielded from investigation or punishment

“That the Ministry of Education must take responsibility and act quickly in promptly addressing key issues affecting schools generally,” the statement further revealed.

The NGO also mentioned that cases of child abuse and other related cases is on the rise across learning institutions in Nigeria.

“FIDA Nigeria has noticed that the trend of violence by and to children and youth in institutions of learning is becoming rampant and must be checked and stopped forthwith,” FIDA said.

The Lagos state government had shut down Dowen College indefinitely shortly after the death of Sylvester.

