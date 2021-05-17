Dr Amina Dorayi, the Country Director, Pathfinder International, has stressed the need

to protect nurses and midwives from harm and abuse in efforts to mitigate Gender Based Violence (GBV).

Dorayi said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

She said such protection was necessary because nurses and midwives were frontline workers in the fight against all forms of violence against women and girls.

She, therefore, called for maximum protection and incentives for midwives and nurses to enable them to play their roles without fear.

The medical practitioner also called on government at all levels and implementing partners to rise to the occasion through training and enabling environment for nurses and midwives to effectively play their part in preventing and managing GBV.

She added that “governments and implementing partners should invest in providing nurses and midwives quality training to handle GBV cases.”

The country director emphasised the imperatives of exposing nurses and midwives to regular in-service updates to enable them to provide quality, unbiased, culturally-sensitive and evidence-based care to clients. (NAN)

