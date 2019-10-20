Door light: FAAN clears Royal Air Maroc plane

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has cleared for takeoff, the B737-700 plane belonging to Royal Air Maroc, which pilot reported that the cargo door light was flickering on, Sunday.

A statement by the General Manager,

Corporate Affairs, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu made available to newsdiaryonline said, “the pilot flying a B737-700 belonging to Royal Air Maroc with registration number CN-RNQ discovered that the cargo door light was flickering on, despite the Aviation security escort visual observation that the Cargo door was closed.

“He alerted the control tower, requesting to return back to the apron, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos, at about 05.30 hours today, October 20, 2019.

“The Aviation Security escort team remained with the aircraft as it taxied back to the apron. At the apron, all concerned officers of FAAN and other agencies were on ground for thorough inspection,” it read.

The statement added that, “In line with standard and recommended practices, all parties concerned supervised the offloading and the re-screening of all the luggages belonging to all passengers on board the aircraft.

“All the luggages belonging to the passengers were intact as certified by the team on ground before the flight eventually took-off at 10.06 hours in the presence of the Airport Manager and Chief Security Officer of the Airport.”