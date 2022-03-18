Don’t waste your retirement benefits, Naval Chief tells Armed Forces graduands

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Awaal Gambo, on Friday advised the 329 graduate trainees of Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRIC) to judiciously manage their retirement benefits.

Gambo who gave the advice as the Special Guest of Honour during the passing out ceremony of the NAFRIC Course 1/2022 Stream One, which held in Lagos said retirement life is full of challenges.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that out of the 329 personnel that graduated from the programme; 258 were from the Nigerian Army, 59 from the Nigerian Navy and 12 from the Nigerian Air Force.

The CNS also urged retired personnel to be wary of subversive elements within the environment and avoid associating with them because of security challenges the country was passing through.

“So many challenges are associated with post service life which include; how you manage your resources especially your retirement benefits among others.

“Also, influence from members of your family and friends, management of your physical and mental health as well as integrating with the civil society must be properly managed.

“Therefore, I urge you to be proactive in your conduct in order to overcome these challenges because your loyalty to the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the Federal Republic is non-negotiable,” he said.

Gambo said that it was also risky for them to embark on a new lifestyle that was above their means and urged them to embark on lucrative ventures and continue with their routine physical exercises.

“The society will expect high moral standards and discipline from you and you will have to prove that you passed through a highly disciplined system.

“I am sure that your training exposed you to several vocational opportunities and general management skills to alleviate the above mentioned pitfalls and to have a stress-free and meaningful life in retirement,” he said.

The CNS said that the trainee pre-retirement course was designed to re-orientate and position them for a successful reintegration into civil life after a commendable service.

“It is our expectations that after your graduation, the services at this Centre will continue to get positive feedback as you gallantly serve through post service life.

“You will from now on take full charge as planners and executors of your personal daily activities.

“This may sound exciting and promising but beware, you will need to properly manage your freedom and make good use of your resources to be successful,” he said.

Gambo said that the graduands were still beneficiaries of the National Health Insurance Scheme programme.

“I therefore advise you to do the necessary documentation to enable you access post-retirement medical care without deduction from your retirement benefits,” he said.

The CNS urged the graduands to justify the magnanimity of President Muhammadu Buhari who had continued to support the armed forces especially retiring personnel as observed in the enhanced welfare packages.

Gambo also commended the leadership of the NAFRIC under AVM Idi Lubo for its effort at ensuring that discharging trainees are exposed to master trends in global entrepreneurship and management frame.

“Your reviewed curriculum has enabled personnel to benefit from the modern trend of doing business.

“I urge the Commandant to continue this laudable initiative for high quality human resource development so that the high standard for which the Centre is known for is sustained,” he said.

Also speaking, Lubo said that over 50,000 personnel of the armed forces had been trained in NAFRIC since its inception in the 1980’s.

“The Centre has also successfully trained members of paramilitary agencies as well as members from federal ministries, departments and agencies.

“The training the Centre provides help beneficiaries to be equipped with skills for self-sustenance and meaningful income while approaching life with a positive mindset.

“This will enable them contribute meaningfully to their various societies thus reducing crime, criminality as well as other vices from our society,” he said.

Lubo congratulated the graduands of NAFRIC Course 1/2022 for the laudable achievement.

“The successful completion of these courses is proof of your determination, commitment and discipline in the number of years of your active military service to our dear land.

“The training you acquired in the last three months is to enable you contribute positively to their various societies and thus helping to build a greater Nigeria,” he said.

Lubo thanked President Buhari for his continuous support to the development of the armed forces and also extended his appreciation to the families of the graduands for their love and support over the past years. (NAN)

