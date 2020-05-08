Don’t wait until the next “healthquake,” learn from history now

By Ojooluwa Ibiloye

The tragedy of the COVID-19 pandemic has garnered increasing attention from individuals and governments. As the entire world is desperate for something – anything – that will bring solution, a cursory look at history and events that have changed the world becomes ineluctable. As the old saying goes: there’s nothing new under the sun. History connects the past with the present and helps us as individuals and as societies to prepare for the future. History is inescapable. It’s a sobering moment across the world. I am not a pessimist, but the COVID-19 pandemic won’t be the last on the list of frightening events that will pressurise the world. We may not be able to stop natural or man-made cataclysms, but if we realise the lessons, we could brace up and be proactive about strategies to contain and reduce impact.

The Dust Bowl in the Great Plains of the U.S. Midwest and Canada in the mid-1930s provoked economic devastation on farmers and their communities. It’s one of the major events that have affected the trajectory of human history. The dust drove two million people off the land and led to an outbreak of deadly diseases. At the time, the dust transmitted measles, influenza and a fungal lung disease called Valley Fever. For people already weakened by malnutrition, these diseases proved fatal. The response was to restore the lands by planting new breed of crops, primarily those that could hold the topsoil despite drought conditions.

Cholera, an endemic and seasonal disease, affected large populations of people in Nigeria, especially the Northern states, between 1992, 1995-1996, and 1997. Scores were admitted in the hospital, some died, and many recovered. Cholera, which thrives in areas of poor hygiene, is an acute intestinal infection that can cause cramps and severe diarrhoea. The disease is caused by consuming contaminated food or water. Clean water and good hygiene practices are essential to contain cholera, but many years after the disease introduced itself in Nigeria, only 26.5 per cent of the population use improved drinking water sources and sanitation facilities. The storm of COVID-19 will subside, but the lessons of the pandemic should teach us how to move forward, recognise our mistakes and learn from them, and ultimately create a better chance to manage future exigencies.

As of when the index case was recorded in Nigeria, there were four molecular laboratories with the capacity to test for COVID-19 in the country. It took the government, with the support of private entities, two months to raise the number of laboratories in the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) molecular lab network to seventeen. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation who is also the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 said ignominiously and I quote: “I never knew Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure was in such bad state.” We had the luxury of time to learn from past endemics, pandemics, and disasters, but we atrophied the opportunity. A deliberate response to the current situation and a way of protecting the future is to fastidiously redirect attention to the health sector. In the absence of Rapid Test Kits during the early stage of disease outbreaks, it is, therefore, necessary to have a minimum of three molecular laboratories in Lagos and Kano, and a minimum of two in each of the remaining thirty-four states of the federation, and the Federal Capital Territory. These laboratories should also serve as research centres. To all stakeholders; the public and private, don’t wait until the next “healthquake,” learn from history now.

We have not been serious about it, but there is no better time than now to pursue real diversification of the Nigerian economy. In the Nigerian social media space, they use the word “audio” to describe unreal situations and sham promises. I would also say, the Nigerian government should stop audio diversification of the economy. No nation can prosper on absolute dependence on oil. It is principal for Nigeria to rejig the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), and pursue real economic diversification. Since the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, economies are nose-diving, yet, a few nations have been able to respond to the situation and provide palliatives for citizens to cushion the effect of these unprecedented times. Looking at those countries, they do not operate a monopolistic economy, that’s why they can still cater to the needs of citizens and allies in the face of global oil price fall. Nigeria, a nation like a bird lying hungry on a bag of corn – should have no business with poverty.

Many in academia across the world are shifting gears and are applying their skills to help try to meet the massive need for innovative treatments, vaccines, personal protection equipment (PPE) and medical devices in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nigerian universities are skidding off the runway of academic excellence. Universities are established with research mandate, but sadly, some lecturers and fellows in research institutions in Nigeria have become cold and idle. Some do not have any publications to their names, or had only published five springs ago. Instead of spending more time on research and providing ascendable solutions, they are lying redundantly waiting for the next opportunity to demand personal entitlements. If those in the academia don’t publish, they will perish, and the country won’t have a go-to place for knowledge and solution to emerging quagmires. The government must increase funding to protect universities’ knowledge-production mandate, and researchers should belly up to the bar.

In-person classes and exams in schools have been suspended, to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, but regrettably, this has deprived children from learning, especially those who are not privileged to attend elite schools – where they have shifted to online-only instruction. There is a gap we must fill on the expansion of access to digital learning in Nigeria. Flowing with the advantage of digital disruption will not only benefit Nigeria’s education system, but our economic, social, political, and corporate lives.

A robust data and information management system is the bedrock of any successful social investment programme, and of course – development planning. Four years after the roll-out of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs), the identity of the safety-net initiative is gasping for air in the lagoon of controversy, secrecy, and confusion. Also, lack of traceable data of citizens constituted a major clog in the process of contact tracing of possible carriers of the Coronavirus, especially returnees to Nigeria. The country should sincerely harmonise data from available sources; to strengthen national security, development planning, and social security.

The Coronavirus pandemic is not the worst thing that could possibly have happened in human history. It could always be worse as long as humankind continue to exist. History teaches us that every problem has a lifespan. No problem is permanent, but the lessons are forever. These times we are passing through are tough, but if we are going to get through, it’s up to us. We must begin to plan for the future.

Ojooluwa Ibiloye, a political scientist, writes from the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. He can be reached through: [email protected]