Don’t wait for government jobs, be creative, Entrepreneurs tell youths

Entrepreneurs on Thursday urged Nigerian youths not to wait for government jobs, but embrace entrepreneurship skills, be creative and financially self-reliant. They spoke on Thursday at the ongoing National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST)’s Roundtable on Entrepreneurship in Jos, Plateau. Commenting, Mrs Fatima Haruna, a professional Chef, said acquiring an entrepreneurship skill was of great necessity as the nation faces the challenges of unemployment. Haruna urged youths to learn, at least three vocational skills, to become entrepreneurs and be successful individuals, instead of depending on government jobs. According to her, a successful entrepreneur must be skilful, knowledgeable, focussed, hardworking, strategic, resilient, innovative and dedicated. She said that Nigerian youths must also possess executive, emotional collaborative intelligence, marketing skills and leadership qualities.

“You need to have multiple skills, have more than one ways of making money and always wear cheerful disposition. “You are not too young to acquire entrepreneurship skills in the university. I produced pastries to sell from my room to pay my school fees. “You might be born poor, but if you die poor is your fault; know how to manage money and always give quality service in order to get referrals,’’ she said. Contributing, Mr Kayode Ibitogbe, a Vulcaniser, who converts used tyres to chairs, tables among other things, educated youths on how to turn waste to wealth. Ibitogbe also taught the youth on how to use tyres, bolt, nuts and spray to make table, chair and other materials. He advised them to stop depending on others or the government for means of livelihood, urging them to be creative and innovative. “No nation can give all its citizens the opportunity to be educated; so, I advise you to be creative; with creativity, there is job everywhere.

“I also advise you all to be sincere, this is very important as an entrepreneur. “Being a vulcaniser has not only put food on my table, but I have also trained my children in schools, up to the university level,’’ he said. Also, Mr Millier Mamot, a Reed and Rafia Artist, who is physically challenged, encouraged youths to develop entrepreneurship skills. Mamot, who suffered broken hands at the age of seven when he fell, said that physical disabilities should not hinder creative minds from making remarkable difference in life.

He explained how he is making use of reeds and raffia to produce mats and other materials, with adhesive gum and black emboss papers. Earlier, Chief Segun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), said that the council was out to build bridges along the nation’s cultural values and ensure its unity. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that students from three schools: Government Secondary School, Idu; Vineyard Academy, Rabidu and Government Secondary School, Kukunadu were present at the entrepreneurship roundtable. (NAN)