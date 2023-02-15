Don’t vote if BVAS doesn’t accredit you, Mutfwang advises electorate

By Martha Nyam

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Mr Caleb Mutfwang, has advised his supporters not to vote without being accredited by the Bimodal Voter Registration System (BVAS).

Mutfwang made the appeal while rounding up his political engagements across the 17 local governments of the state at the palace of the Mishkaham Mwaghavwul, Da John Hirse, in Mangu Local Government Area on Wednesday.

He said that anyone who voted without accreditation by the BVAS would amount to over-voting and could result in the cancellation of votes in the affected polling units.

“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to our supporters to vote right, make sure you do not cast a vote if the BVAS does not accredit you.

“I’m calling on our royal fathers to help us educate their subjects on this issue so that do not create a problem,” he said.

The governorship hopeful stated that the BVAS was a good development by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which would ensure a more credible and transparent process.

Mutfwang also urged the people to resist any temptation that would make them sell their votes, stating that their votes were the power they had to get the change they desired.

He further called on the electorate to go out in their large numbers and vote peacefully during the coming elections.

Mutfwang alleged that there were some unscrupulous elements who were going round taking the voters cards of unsuspecting members of the public to disenfranchise them.

He called on relevant agencies to monitor and track those who were committing the act.

At a town hall meeting with party supporters and relevant stakeholders, Mutfwang promised to revamp the economy of the state and restore its lost glory.

The state Campaign Director, Atiku/Mutfwang Campaign Council, Mr Latep Dabang, called on residents to vote for the party across all levels, promising that the PDP would revamp the state and the nation at large.(NAN)(