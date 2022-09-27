Don’t vote along tribal lines, CAN charges Nigerians

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko

The Christian Association of Nigeria in Oyo State on Tuesday urged Nigerians, especially Christians, not to vote along tribal lines at the 2023 general elections.

In a statement issued in Ibadan, the Chairman, Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju also charged Nigerians to maintain peace, righteousness and love in all their dealings.

“As campaigns begin, do not vote for tribal cause; do not vote for empty promises, and do not get carried away by manifestos and jamborees.

“Do not vote for ethnicity; do not sell your vote. The politicians you die for today will keep their children safe while you lose your own life.

“As campaigns begin, ensure peace in all dealings and conversations,’’ he stated.

According to him, one of the prophecies about Christ Jesus is that government shall be upon his shoulder.

“Christians are not governmental outcasts but part of the government which extends to politics and other facets of life,’’ he stressed.

Akinyemiju also called on Christian leaders to take the responsibility of shielding and protecting the rights and freedoms of the followers they were representing.

“We sensitise the general public on the need to participate in the voting process.

“We pray for a good Nigeria; as much as we pray, we must also ensure to live long in good health to witness the Nigeria of our dreams,’’ he stated. (NAN)

