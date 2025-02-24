Don’t Turn Osun into Wild Wild West, Governor Makinde Warns Osun APC

The Governor’s Forum of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the All Progressive Congress (APC) not to turn Osun into the ‘wild wild west’, calling for rule of law and counseling against resorting to self-help.

Speaking on behalf of the forum at Osogbo was the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde in the presence of the PDP Governors Forum chairman, Governor Bala Muhammed of Bauchi state.

The two Governors had attended the swearing in ceremony of the newly elected council chairmen in solidarity with Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The Forum reminded all those fomenting trouble in Osun state to remember history and learn from it, warning that Osun should not be plunged into crisis over a matter that can be resolved by the judiciary.

While urging the APC to leave Osun state alone, Governor Makinde said anybody that has grouse should seek judicial redress instead of resorting to self help.

According to the Oyo state governor, the PDP and its Governors are only interested in delivering dividends of democracy to our people, adding that “my brother is delivering on his promises to the people of Osun state.

“If anybody has a judgement, there is a procedure for enforcement of court decisions. It is illegal to resort to self help”, the Governor submitted.

Meanwhile, Governor Adeleke has conducted the swearing in of the new council chairmen who in turn conducted the inauguration of their councillors in a carnival like event today.

At the event witnessed by both Governors Muhammed and Makinde, Governor Adeleke told the cheering chairmen and their supporters, “we are on the side of the law within the context of rule of law and the constitution.

“We are all aware of the journey to where we are. The state is today rounding up a process that started a year or so ago. The state electoral body had issued due notice of election a year ago. I know the commission had complied with all extant rules and procedures which led to the emergence of new local government chairmen and councillors.

“We are equally aware of the legal controversies that dogged the holding of the election. It is however a thing of joy that the facts are out in the public domain and we are satisfied that we are on the side of the law within the context of rule of law and the constitution.

“I congratulate all newly elected council chairmen and councillors. You have the mandate to deliver on good governance in your respective local governments. I charge you to develop plans of action within the manifesto of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). As our government is transforming the state for the better, I call on you to be agents of change, community developer and deliverer of dividends of democracy.

“To the good people of Osun state, I use this occasion to express my gratitude for your steadfast support for our administration. Osun people demonstrated courage and passion to exercise their voting rights and they did so by massively supporting our party despite all the constraints. We will not fail you. People’s welfare will continue to be our watchword.

“Our thanks also goes to the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission for discharging its mandate professionally and with all sense of responsibilities. We also commend security agencies and state officials who made the election a reality.

“I should not end this address without acknowledging the contributions of Mr President, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I am most grateful to Mr President for rejecting efforts by some forces to plunge Osun into chaos. I assure Mr President of our commitment to the rule of law and the constitution for conflict resolution and governance process”, the statement Governor noted.

Governor Adeleke however directed the elected chairman and councillors to stay away from the local government secretariats to avoid any clash with those whom the police had aided to forcefully occupy the local government secretariats.

“An Osun State High Court had affirmed the vacancies in both the Chairman and Councilors positions in all of Osun State Local Governments before your election on the 22nd February 2025. We will, therefore, rely on the judiciary to ensure a peaceful removal of those illegally occupying the local government secretariats”, the Governor assured

Delivering a vote of thanks, the newly elected chairman of Ifelodun local government, Hon. Sarafadeen Awotunde expressed gratitude to the electorate, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the State government for making the electoral process a reality.

“On behalf of my colleagues, we pledge our loyalty to the people and the constitution. We will not fail the electorate”, the council boss assured