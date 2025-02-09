Don’t truncate 2025 Hajj operations, CSO urges NAHCON, SMPWBs

Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR), a faith-based registered Civil Society Organisation, has called on the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards (SMPWBs) to refrain from any action that can truncate the 2025 Hajj operations.

By Deji Abdulwahab

Its National Coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammed, made the call in a statement in Abuja on Sunday in response to a reported squabble between NAHCON and SMPWBs over the choice of service providers for Nigeria’s intending pilgrims.

The Forum of Chief Executive Officers of State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards, Agencies and Commissions through its Chairman, Abubakar Salihu, had few hours ago raised concern over the reported cancellation of the Masha’ir contract by the Chairman of NAHCON, Prof. Abdullahi Usman.

The forum raised the alarm that thousands of Nigerian intending pilgrims may not perform the 2025 Hajj due to the cancellation of service providers contract by NAHCON’s leadership.

The IHR coordinator said, “We are aware of the concerns raised by some Executive Secretaries of States Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards over the decision of NAHCON Chairman Prof. Abdullahi Usman to begin the process of cancelling the contract of Saudi Arabian Hajj Service Provider.

“The issues, if not handled properly, can thwart the 2025 Hajj operations and deny Nigerian intending pilgrims who had registered an opportunity to perform this year’s hajj.”

According to him, both NAHCON and SMPWBs must to work together as one body and make any critical decisions together in the interests of Nigerian pilgrims

Muhammed said, “We are particularly concerned about the situation because we believe that NAHCON must have conducted its due diligence profile checks on the service provider before putting pen to paper.

“Attempting to change the selected service provider after signing the contractual agreement, and at a time other countries are almost done with payments for hajj service contracts connotes a self-indictment of failure or incompetence.”

The IHR coordinator added that with the attitude being displayed by Nigerian Hajj officials “no service provider in Saudi Arabia will have confidence in serving Nigerian pilgrims in the future.”

According to him, there is already no adequate time to prepare for the services by the selected service providers due the to non-payment from Nigeria.

“We are disturbed that recent developments pose a high risk to Nigerian Hajj 2025 intending pilgrims whose money is the primary source of funds for the exercise.

“We, therefore, call on all concerned to be cautious and avoid any friction that may cause the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to outrightly cancel Nigeria’s hajj service contracts and deny our innocent intending pilgrims an opportunity to fulfil their religious obligations,” Muhammed said.

According to him, the cancellation of hajj service contracts may dovetail into legal battles that may drag Nigeria into unnecessary litigations in Saudi Arabia unless it is sanctioned by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

When contacted, the spokesperson of NAHCON, Fatima Sanda Usara, couldn’t comment, saying she wasn’t briefed on the issue. (NAN)