Don’t threaten PLASIEC with court appeal, counsel tells PDP

The Independent Commission (INEC) in Plateau it is not bothered by an case threatened by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the judgment against the party by a state High Court on Sept. 29.

Counsel to PDP Edward Pwajok (SAN) had earlier threatened the state body to a judgment delivered by Justice Ishaku Kunda of High Court IV, Jos, against it in a case the party’s exclusion from the Oct. 9 local elections.

But Chief Garba Pwul (SAN), the counsel to Plateau State Independent Commission (PLASIEC), said on in Jos that the PDP is entitled to filing an case.

“We are ready to meet them at the appellate court. We are far from being worried that PDP is appealing the judgement delivered High Court.

“In fact, if anything, we are delighted that they are appealing. This is because an is good for the judiciary and the legal profession.

“Such will confirm the soundness of the lower court’s decision and erase any doubt. An will only re-enforce the victory of PLASIEC.

“That judgment, as far as the law is concerned, is sound and purely in accordance with the law.

“On Sept. 29 we got a judgment against them, in their case against us, and yet, they are threatening to appeal. We are waiting and not afraid at all.

“PDP should know that the facts will not change at the Court of neither will the law change. What will only change is the personalities or the officers.

“All the same, if at the end, the unlikely happens at the appellate court, PLASIEC will, of course, allow the elections to be conducted with the party.

But Counsel to PDP Edward Pwajok insisted that the party will appeal, describing the judgment of the state High Court as “a summersault, full of discrepancies which must be challenged at the appellate court”.(NAN)

