Don’t threaten PLASIEC with court appeal, counsel tells PDP

The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) in Plateau says it is not bothered by an appeal case threatened by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the judgment against the party by a state High Court on Sept. 29.

Counsel to PDP Edward Pwajok (SAN) had earlier threatened the state electoral body to appeal a judgment delivered by Justice Ishaku Kunda of High Court IV, Jos, against it in a case challenging the party’s exclusion from the Oct. 9 local government elections.

But Chief Garba Pwul (SAN), the counsel to Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC), said on Wednesday in Jos that the PDP is entitled to filing an appeal case.

“We are ready to meet them at the appellate court. We are far from being worried that PDP is appealing the judgement delivered by the High Court.

“In fact, if anything, we are delighted that they are appealing. This is because an appeal is good for the judiciary and the legal profession.

“Such appeal will confirm the soundness of the lower court’s decision and erase any doubt. An appeal will only re-enforce the victory of PLASIEC.

“That judgment, as far as the law is concerned, is sound and purely in accordance with the law.

“On Sept. 29 we got a judgment against them, in their own case against us, and yet, they are threatening to appeal. We are waiting and not afraid at all.

“PDP should know that the facts will not change at the Court of Appeal neither will the law change. What will only change is the personalities or the judicial officers.

“All the same, if at the end, the unlikely happens at the appellate court, PLASIEC will, of course, allow the elections to be conducted with the party.

But Counsel to PDP Edward Pwajok insisted that the party will appeal, describing the judgment of the state High Court as “a summersault, full of discrepancies which must be challenged at the appellate court”.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...