Don’t tamper with our campaign materials again, Bayelsa APC warns Diri

By. Chimezie Godfrey

Bayelsa State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) government under Mr. Douye Diri to never again tamper with its campaign materials.

APC in a statement on Wednesday by its State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Doifie Buokoribo, revealed that on Tuesday night officials of the Bayelsa State Government in cahoots with unknown security elements were seen removing Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima 2023 Presidential Campaign posters and banners across Yenagoa.

APC Presidential Campaign Council is expected in Yenagoa on Thursday for a rally promoting the 2023 presidential bid of Tinubu. In readiness of this, the party leadership, support groups and sundry politicians had festooned the state capital with campaign materials supporting the party’s candidates.

APC described the action of the Bayelsa State government as “reckless, lawless, petty and provocative”.

“Bayelsa State belongs to all of us, irrespective of party lines. In this season of politics, we have a right to support any candidate of our choice. No authority can stop us from promoting our candidate. Never again should the government of Mr. Douye Diri tamper with our campaign materials”, the APC Spokesman said.

“For a government that did not even win the votes of the people at the last governorship elections, this act must rank as the lowest of the low”.

The party has since reported the matter to the police authorities in the state.