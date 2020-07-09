Don’t stigmatise Nigerians abroad over alleged fraudsters – Dabiri-Erewa

Share the news













Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chief Executive of Nigerians in Diaspora (NIDCOM), on Thursday said that the arrest of some Nigerian fraudsters should not be a yardstick to stigmatise other Nigerians in the Diaspora.

Dabiri-Erewa said this in a statement signed by Mr Gabriel Odu, the of Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit of NIDCOM.

She spoke against the backdrop of recent arrest of some Nigerians in the United Arab Emirates for fraud particularly, Ramoni Igbalode, known as Hushpuppi.

The NIDCOM boss said that the arrest of some Nigerians should not be a yardstick in any way to judge and stereotype Nigerians who were excelling globally.

Dabiri-Erewa said: “Nigerians all over the world are known to be hardworking, diligent and determined and succeeding tremendously in their chosen careers wherever they are.

“Bad news travels fast, but good news do not. Recently, a Nigerian, Mr Ikenna Nweke, was appreciated and commended by the Japanese government and the Police for returning a lost wallet with large sums of money and a Credit Card.

“Yet, it did not make headlines. Also, while the news of Hushpuppy was trending, a Nigerian in Russia, Dr Chidubem Obi, graduated with a 5.0 GPA cleaning all established records in the university,” she said.

Dabiri-Erewa said that Nigerians unarguably were the most educated immigrants in the United States and were hardworking, committed, determined and very successful in their careers and professions.

She, however, commended the FBI and the EFCC for tracking and tracing the fraudsters.

She also advised that the law must be allowed to take its course.

“Let us focus more on the positive things Nigerians in the Diaspora are doing than the few negative narratives that purportedly give Nigeria a bad image.

“Some Nigerians are working three to four jobs per day, yet acts such as those arrested for fraud are used to judge and stereotype them.’’

She urged youths to channel their energies on the path of honesty and integrity, and uphold high moral values, stressing that “one bad apple cannot spoil the whole bunch.’’ (NAN)

