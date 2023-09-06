Don’t spare those diverting palliatives, Gov. Sule urges DSS

By Awayi Kuje/08065775099

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, has urged the Department of Security Services (DSS) to ensure that anyone found diverting palliatives is not spared by the law.

This is contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant ( SSA) on Public Affairs to the governor, Mr Peter Ahemba, in Lafia on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Sule is satisfied with the arrest of some officials of the State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA) by the DSS

Those arrested were alleged to be part of a nationwide syndicate, who specialise in diverting relief materials donated by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

“The statement said,” The Nasarawa State Government has received with sense of satisfaction, the progress by the Department of State Services (DSS) in the arrest of some officials of the State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA).

“Alleged to be part of a nationwide syndicate, who specialise in diverting relief materials donated by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for distribution to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and victims of flood in the state.

“Gov. Sule has always championed the fear of God in the way officials conduct affairs of government in their trust,” it stated.

The governor also noted that it was unfortunate that the Federal and state governments would work relentlessly to alleviate the hardship faced by Nigerians, while some government officials shamelessly collude with criminals to divert and sell the materials.

“The administration of Gov. Sule, has remained consistent since assumption of office on May 29, 2019 in the prudent and transparent management of state’s meager resources.

“Just as accountability in governance has been the watchword of Sule’s administration, so, no act of indiscipline and criminality would be condoned from any official of the government,” he said.

The statement also said that Sule, who is also the Chairman of North Central Governors’ Forum supported the DSS in casting its net widely.

“And getting to the root of the activities of this nefarious syndicate, so that those found wanting face the full wrath of the law, no matter how highly placed they are,” it stated.

It further stated that the state government would support the DSS and the Judiciary in ensuring that citizens in Nasarawa State, found wanting at the end of investigations are punished accordingly to discourage other criminal minded public officials.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on Sept. 5, a statement in Abuja by the spokesperson of the service, Dr Peter Afunnaya, said DSS personnel arrested some officials of NASEMA and their accomplices for alleged diversion and sale of palliatives meant for the state .(NAN)

