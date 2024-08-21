Don’t silence NLC—CISLAC tells police

By Perpetua Onuegbu

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC)/Transparency International Nigeria have advised against any attempt to silence the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

Their reaction follows an invitation to the president of NLC, Mr Joe Ajaero by the police as part of its investigation into terrorism financing in the country.

Mr Auwal Rafsanjani, Executive Director, CISLAC, said in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday the oragnisation was concerned by what he described as attempts to incriminate, silence and blackmail the leadership of NLC.

He, however, said CISLAC was not against the investigation.

“CISLAC recalls that on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, the NLC complex, popularly known as Labour House, was besieged by heavily armed security personnel.

“This invasion occurred just hours after the NLC’s National Executive Council meeting, where members condemned the heavy-handed tactics employed by security agents during the #EndBadGovernance protests.’

“The President NLC, Joe Ajaero, has been summoned by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence Response Team (IRT), over allegations of “criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion, and cybercrime.

“The invitation, detailed in an official letter, requires the President of the NLC to appear for an interview on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at the IRT Complex in Guzape District, Abuja,” Rafsanjani said.

Rafsanjani said investigation must continue so that Nigerians can clearly see that the government was not fabricating allegations, adding that the integrity of both the NLC and the police was at stake.

“Only through a transparent and credible investigation process can Nigerians regain confidence in our security agencies.

“The government and security agencies must do everything possible to restore trust and confidence in our criminal justice system, as citizens are rapidly losing faith in its ability to deliver justice fairly,” he said.

He said it was important of the police to prove that it was not being used as a tool to undermine the legitimate struggles of the citizenry.

“This action worries us, as it has the tendency to further damage the global reputation of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, being seen as an attempt to suffocate civil space.

“This could have severe consequences for Nigeria’s image on the international stage.

“We advise that the President must make a personal effort to checkmate those who are demarketing his administration,” he said. (NAN)(