Don’t set Nigeria on fire, Group cautions party supporters

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The National Coalition for Peace and Unity (NCPU) has advised political parties and their supporters against utterances capable of tearing the country apart.

The coalition’s Protem Secretary General, Mr Cairo Ojougboh, gave the caution in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ojougboh alleged that statements credited to some party officials that the #ENDSARS protest would be a child’s play, if the election do not go their way, called for urgent attention.

“Nigerians should note that in a moment of crisis, the poor masses are mostly the victims, while the rich have ways of taking care of themselves.

“We should be mindful of inciteful statements capable of destroying a peaceful setting,” he said.

He further explained that the social media has a way of misdirecting the public, noting that information coming from such channels should not be taken whole heartedly.

He urged the public to be mindful of the reports they believe because INEC was the body constitutionally empowered to announce election results.

“While we are cautioning the public to be watchful and filter the reports out there before drawing conclusion, it is also very important to note that false reports have a way of causing serious crisis.

“Drawing conclusion before understanding the scenario is not good for peaceful co-existence, because when the truth eventually comes out, the lies and false information will dictate the pace and action.

“So, we are calling on the public to be careful at this point in time because sentiments are high and people differ in opinions and approach to issues,” he said.

According to Ojougboh, the objective of the group is to manage the expected post election crisis in order to secure the unity of the nation.

“We have been telling Nigerians to walk the part of peace, so that the nation will not engulf in flame.”

He, however, congratulated Nigerians for coming out en-mass to vote during the presidential and National Assembly elections. (NAN)