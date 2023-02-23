Don’t resort to violence, Ortom appeals to Nigerian youths

By Chimezie Godfrey

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has appealed to the youth in the country not to resort to violence and destruction of public properties as a result of the hardship occasioned by the scarcity of cash and fuel brought on the people by the outgoing APC administration.

Governor Ortom made the appeal Thursday, February 23rd, 2023 when the new executive members of Tiv Youth Organization, TYO paid him a courtesy visit at Benue Peoples House, Makurdi.

He maintained that destruction of public facilities because of anger would serve no useful purpose and advised the youth to make their voice heard through the election of credible leaders in the forthcoming elections.

He berated the Federal Government for deliberately making Nigerians go through pains using the Naira redesign policy, stating that the time given for the old naira notes to go out of circulation was too short.

Governor Ortom enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari to heed to the advice of Nigerians, including those he perceived as enemies and review some policies of his administration that have brought pain to the people.

The Governor commended members of the Tiv Youth Organisation, TYO, especially the outgone executive members of the association for standing with his administration and speaking out at all times in defense of the people.

He charged the new President to work hard in order to surpass the achievements of his predecessor by cooperating with the State Government to ensure the development of Benue State.

President-General, Tiv Youth Organization, Mr. Andrew Aondongu Anza expressed appreciation to Governor Ortom for the sacrifices he has made to protect Benue people and assured that TYO would continue to support his Government.