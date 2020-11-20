Don’t relent in tackling Nigeria security challenges, GOC tasks officers

Maj-Gen. Anthony Omozoje, General Commanding Officer (GOC), 2 Division Nigeria Army, Ibadan, has urged army officers and other security agencies not to relent in their effort at tackling security challenges in the country.

The GOC said this on Thursday at the closing ceremony of a 4-Day training on 2020 Operational Planning Cadre organised by the Nigerian Army for all security agencies in Oyo State.

Omozoje was represented by the Chief of Staff of the Division, Brig-Gen. Koko Isoni.

According to the GOC, the objectives of the training was to refresh staff officers within the Division and personnel of sister security agencies on operational skills and techniques in single and joint service operation planning.

He said that the desire of the division was to enhance the understanding, interpretation and application of the subjects learnt within the four-days of training.

“You are aware of the security challenges bedeviling the country especially the menace of Boko Haram terrorist, kidnapping, armed robbery among others .

“So, the experience gained here are to be taken back to your various formations and units for the overall benefit of the country.

“I urge you not to rest on your oars as there is always room for improvement.

” I also enjoin you to continue to exhibit a high level of discipline, professionalism in tacking the contemporary challenges” the GOC added.

The GOC appreciated the resource persons for their hard work in ensuring quality delivery of all the papers presented. (NAN)