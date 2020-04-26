Don’t play politics with COVID-19, Kano govt tells PDP

Kano state government has expressed dismay by what it described as the frolics of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which it alleged is playing politics with the health of the people against the background of the novel COVIC-19 ravaging the global community.

Reacting to a statement credited to the PDP on Sunday, the state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba said that instead of joining hands with other benign Nigerians in pursuing solution for the plague, the PDP has been engaged in all sorts of creepy drives to discredit the government and its efforts.

He said while Kano state and other states of the federation are at risk of the pandemic, the opposition are exploiting the situation Nigerians found themselves to their political advantage by sponsoring fake news, incitement, casting aspersion on the ability of the government to tackle the problem and other ominous motives.

The statement added that Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had already directed clinical investigation into the reported rise in deaths in the state to determine if it is related to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, the commissioner said that preliminary report from the investigation, which was focusing on the symptoms exhibited by the victims before giving up, revealed that the deaths are related to other illnesses.

Malam Garba while assuring that the state government would make its final findings known when available, it would not relent in its effort at combating the pandemic.

The commissioner explained that the state government is putting into consideration observations and sincere advices by the good people of Kano and well-wishers from outside the state, saying ‘’this is not the time for politicking. All hands need to be on deck to ensure that together we work for a solution to the pandemic.’’

He also called on the people to cooperate with the government in this direction and also observe the stay at home order and personal hygiene by maintaining social distance, use of face mask and hand washing.