Don’t pay lip service to education, Old Students Association urges Tinubu

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The St. Finbarrs College Old Boys Association (SFCOBA), Akoka, Lagos State, on Friday urged President Bola Tinubu not to pay lip service to education to tackle the nation’s numerous challenges.

The association gave the advice at its 25th Anniversary Reunion Celebration, which witnessed a novelty match, Grand Gala Night and landmark project unveiling of Class 98 in Lagos.

Speaking, Mr Eshiomomoh Ifoga, the Chairman of the SFCOBA ’98 Set, said that the new administration must prioritise investment in education sector and bridge the “yawning gap” between private and public schools.

“To stem this downward spiral, the Federal Government should increase the budgetary allocations to education.

“Nigeria is yet to meet the UNESCO benchmark of 26 per cent of national budget and six per cent of GDP.

“To overhaul the educational sector, the FG should pander towards a Public-Private Partnership (PPP),” Ifoga said.

According to him, since the return of the missionary schools to the Catholic Church, Saint Finbarrs College, Akoka, has adopted a self-funding model and the school had over time forged a partnership with the Old Boys Association.

“The Old Boys Association has been involved in series of funds raising programmes for the school and this time around we are doing Luminous Signage for our alma mater.

“The SFCOBA’98 Set will align with the national body and make monetary donations (in form of scholarships) to fund the education of indigent students,” he said.

