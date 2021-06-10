Don’t Participate in Democracy Day Protest, Buhari Group Advise Nigerians

June 10, 2021 Danlami Nmodu News 0



A leading group of the Federal Government, Buhari for Better Tomorrow Movement has advised Nigerians to ignore the proposed June 12, Democracy Day protest by some unpatriotic in the country.

They alleged the organisers of the protest are foreign agents collected money from some foreign bodies and corporations to scuttle Nigeria’s fledgling democracy on June 12.

statement released to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday by the national publicity secretary of the group, Mr. Godwin Ngene, the group said the protest was planned to undermine the corporate existence of the country and disrupt the socio-economic activities of Nigerians in order to further inflict pains and hardships on the citizenry.

Noting past experiences have shown protests normally leave bitter tastes in the mouth of people affected; especially the business owners and employers of labour.

The group called on youths across the federation to avoid any of protest on June 12 and government time to address their concerns because governance a process and never an act.

The group however promised to mobilize young people across the nation to stage peaceful solidarity march in of democracy and the government of President Muhammadu Buhari on June 12, saying they want to expose younger generations to the tenets of democracy and how they can help the country to strengthen it’s democratic institutions.

Therefore, we are using this occasion to wish Nigerians and friends of Nigeria a warmed Democracy Day anniversary.

Tags: , ,