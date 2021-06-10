Don’t Participate in Democracy Day Protest, Buhari Group Advise Nigerians

A leading support group of the Federal Government, Buhari for Better Tomorrow Movement has advised Nigerians to ignore the proposed June 12, Democracy Day protest by some unpatriotic elements in the country.

They alleged that the organisers of the protest are foreign agents who collected money from some foreign bodies and corporations to scuttle Nigeria’s fledgling democracy on June 12.

In a statement released to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday by the national publicity secretary of the group, Mr. Godwin Ngene, the group said the protest was planned to undermine the corporate existence of the country and disrupt the socio-economic activities of Nigerians in order to further inflict pains and hardships on the citizenry.

Noting that past experiences have shown that protests normally leave bitter tastes in the mouth of people affected; especially the business owners and employers of labour.

The group called on youths across the federation to avoid any form of protest on June 12 and give government time to address their concerns because governance is a process and never an act.

The group however promised to mobilize young people across the nation to stage peaceful solidarity march in support of democracy and the government of President Muhammadu Buhari on June 12, saying they want to expose younger generations to the tenets of democracy and how they can help the country to strengthen it’s democratic institutions.

Therefore, we are using this occasion to wish Nigerians and friends of Nigeria a very warmed Democracy Day anniversary.