Don’t panic over sound of weapons on Independence Day, Guards’ Brigade alerts

By Danlami Nmodu

The Guards’ Brigade has urged members of the Public “not to panic on hearing sound of firing of weapons” during Nigeria’s Independence Day Anniversary parade which will hold on 1st October 2019.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Captain Haruna Tagwai, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations on 28 September 2019.

The statement reads in part: “Nigeria’s 59th Independence Day Anniversary Parade is scheduled for 1st October 2019 at the Fore Court of the Presidential Villa Abuja.

“As part of the ceremonial activities for the anniversary, there would also be traditional firing of Artillery Gun salute during the occasion.

“Members of the public especially those living within Asokoro, Maitama and its environs are hereby alerted and urged not to panic on hearing sound of firing of weapons during the aforementioned period,” the statement said.