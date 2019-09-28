Don’t panic over sound of weapons on Independence Day, Guards’ Brigade alerts

Danlami Nmodu

The Guards’ Brigade  has urged members of the Public “not to panic on hearing  sound of firing of  weapons” during Nigeria’s Independence Day Anniversary parade which will hold on 1st October 2019.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by  Captain Haruna  Tagwai, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations on 28 September 2019.

The statement  reads in part: “Nigeria’s 59th Independence Day Anniversary Parade is scheduled for 1st October 2019 at the Fore Court of the Presidential Villa Abuja.

“As part of the ceremonial activities for the anniversary, there would also be traditional firing of Artillery Gun salute during the occasion.

“Members of the  public especially those living within Asokoro, Maitama and its environs are hereby alerted and urged not to panic on hearing  sound of firing of  weapons during the aforementioned period,” the statement said.

