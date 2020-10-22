Don’t lose hope over Nigeria, minister urges youths

Sen. George Akume, the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs has urged the youth not to lose hope over Nigeria as no country in the world is immune to challenges.

Akume made the statement on Thursday in Abuja when representatives of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Postgraduate Council conferred on him the Gamji Award of Excellence and also inducted him into the ABU Sardauna Hall of Fame.

The minister noted that challenges were part of nation building, adding that the World Bank already projected a growth rate of 3.3 per cent for the country by 2021.