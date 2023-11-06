“Don’t let our nation down” – Defence Chief tells troops

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Christopher Musa, has called on Commanders and troops of the Nigerian Army (NA) to not let the nation down in the ongoing efforts to quell emerging security challenges across the country.

The Defence Chief gave the charge, after he was briefed on operational engagements of troops in various theatres of operations in the country, at the Army Headquarters Operations Centre, during a visit to the Army Headquarters on Monday 6 November 2023.

Remarking further after receiving a comprehensive operations brief, Gen Musa commended the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, Principal Staff Officers, Field Commanders and troops for their dedication and sacrifice, adding, that military service is a selfless service to humanity and must statutorily support civil authorities.

The CDS admonished Commanders at all levels to be focused, committed and professional in steering the affairs of their various commands to expedite the restoration of peace and stability in the country. He charged them to lead by example and provide result oriented leadership and mentorship to the junior leaders of the Nigerian Army.

Gen Musa urged the troops of the NA to remain resilient and ensure jointness and inter-agency cooperation in the conduct of their operations to mitigate security challenges.

He assured the troops of the support of the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He appreciated the President for his interventions in the Armed Forces of Nigeria, since his assumption of office. “We have a task ahead and we cannot afford to let our country down. We have the support of Mr President and the nation at large”, the Defence Chief recapped.

He charged the troops to support the lead agency in the forth coming elections and strictly adhere to the codes of conduct guiding troops’ roles during polls.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

