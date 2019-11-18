Don’t let Akpabio destroy your legacies, Group tells President Buhari

The Niger Delta Development Watch-Dog (NDDW), a development monitoring initiative concerned about the infrastructural development of the Niger Delta States, have called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to allow God’swill Akpabio to destroy his legacies with his illegalities and personal interest in the NDDC.

The group in a statement signed by its Director General, Engr. Vincent Hitler Egbogbo appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate the NDDC substantive board and curb the excesses of the Minister occasioned by his overbearing conducts since assumption of office as Niger Delta Minister.

The group said, Godswill Akpabio is out to destroy the reputation of the President by his grandstanding and aggressive posture towards the recently confirmed 16 member NDDC board appointed by President Buhari due to their uncomprimising stance.

Egbogbo further stressed, that a wrong precedence is being set if this embarrassing situation is not curtailed urgently by the President.

The group averred that it has credible information that the Akpabio’s illegally constituted committee are selling a dummy to the general public of being an anti-corruption team, who caught a consultant that receives 1billion naira monthly from the NDDC, as a ploy to warm themselves to the heart of Mr. President so as to remain in office indefinitely whereas, they are actually desperate to grab whatever they could lay hands on hence their fight to effect signatories in the commission’s account domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The group stated, that no where in the world, an employee of a President overrides the decisions of the President by announcing new set of appointees to counter the appointment already made by the President which is what Mr. God’swill Akpabio has done.

The group urge President Buhari to take immediate steps to remedy the Akpabio mis-steps and order the dissolution of the illegal Interim Management Committee which they described as an abberation to the extant laws establishing the NDDC.

The group appealed to the people of the Niger Delta region to remain calm, law abiding and support the APC government of President Muhammadu Buhari to implement policies that will take Niger Delta to the next level.