Don’t intimidate El-Rufai, MURIC tells FG

Reactions have trailed the former governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s disclosure that there were rumours that the Federal Government (FG) was planning to arrest him.

Responding to the development, an Islamic human rights organization, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has advised FG against intimidating the former governor. The group argues that doing so will stain the good name of the Tinubu administration as a democratic government.

“Considering the immense contribution of former Governor El-Rufai to the victory of the ruling party at the 2023 general elections as well as the big role played by him in the emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the indisputable occupant of Aso Rock today in spite of all odds, we will like to advise FG against intimidating the former governor if the rumour is true.

“Doing so will stain the good name of the Tinubu administration as a democratic government and portray it as one willing to crack down on dissent. On the contrary, with the realization that we now live in a global village, allowing El-Rufai to move freely in and out of the country will continue to earn FG humongous modicum of respect from the rest of the world.”