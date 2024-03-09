Don’t hike prices of foodstuffs during Ramadan – Etsu Nupe

Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe, has appealed to traders in the country not to hike prices of foodstuffs and other commodities, as the Ramadan fast approaches.

Alhaji Abubakar, who doubles as Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria in his palace in Bida on Saturday.

He, however, admonished Nigerians on the need to be their brother’s keepers in line with the teachings of the Holy Prophet of Islam and other Islamic injunctions

According to Etsu Nupe, the traders should fear God and conduct their businesses in consonance with the Islamic injunctions and the need to assist their neighbours.

Etsu Nupe explained that marketers should reason with the common man and reduce the cost of their goods, especially food items, to enable people to afford the costs.

Alhaji Abubakar stated that as the holy month of Ramadan drew nearer, traders should feel the pains of the ordinary people and cut down costs of food items, so that they would receive Allah’s blessings in their businesses.

“Those who may be thinking of hiking the prices of their goods during Ramadan should know fully well its consequences before Almighty Allah on the day of judgment.”

Alhaji Abubakar, however, lamented that it was worrisome how traders deliberately increased prices of their goods such as grains, fruit, beverages, and other condiments during Ramadan when the reverse should be the case.

The traditional ruler charged traders to, in the spirit of the month, reduce the prices of their goods to reap the full benefits of Ramadan.

He said “this sacred period is a time to seek God’s face through fasting and good deeds”.

The royal father also appealed to wealthy individuals, corporate organisations and groups to come to the aid of the less privileged as acts of charity are greatly encouraged during the holy month.

According to him, wealthy Nigerians should strive to always assist the less privileged in society by providing them with food items and cash to ease their hardships.

“People should use their God-given wealth to assist the poor and the widows; this will go a long way to alleviate their sufferings.

“I appeal to wealthy individuals to assist in feeding the less privileged as this will go a long way in cushioning the effect of fasting on them,” he said.(NAN)

By Mohammed Baba Busu