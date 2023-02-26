Don’t heat up the polity, stop circulating fake elections results – FPRO

….Wait for INEC’s officials pronouncements

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has advised Nigerians not to heat up the polity and stop the spread of fake election results.

The Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Adejobi said the Nigeria Police has observed the spreading or circulation of alleged/fake elections results on social media and other news platforms, which he said was contrary to the policy and guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to him, the Police has perceived the trend as a calculated attempt to heat up the polity and possibly create post elections chaos.

He therefore warned those who were spreading the alleged/fake election results to desist from such mischievous acts and wait patiently for INEC’s official results.

He said,”We regard this as a disservice, unpatriotic, and a disinformation. The Nigeria Police hereby warns those who are spreading these alleged/fake election results to desist from such mischievous acts and wait patiently for INEC’s official results, which are authentic and tenable.

“The NPF urges Nigerians to remain calm, and go about their lawful engagements, while those who are billed to go to the polls today are requested to be orderly and law-abiding as we have re-enforced our security strategies for the smooth conclusion of the 2023 General Elections.”