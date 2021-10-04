Don’t give up on Nigeria, Nigerians in Diaspora urge compatriots

Nigerians in the Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), Singapore Chapter, on Sunday night urged compatriots not to give-up hope on their fatherland, but work closely together to move the nation forward.

The President of NIDO-Singapore, Mr Birinengi Harry, gave the advice in his address at the virtual conference been put together by the organisation, to commemorate Nigeria 61st independence anniversary in the country.According to him, Nigeria just like any other country in the world has peculiar challenges, therefore the need for the citizenry to work closely together, to achieve desired goals.Harry said: “Do not despair, every industrialised nation passed through different difficulties, but our similarities far outweighs our differences.“There are indeed deep-seated differences among the Singapore and China close to us, but I believe they equally went through difficult times before they became great.“

This is our point of inflexion. A time to change the narrative about senseless killing of innocent citizens and to fix the three gigantic refineries in Nigeria.“I plead with Nigerians at home and all over the world to give the occasion of the 61st Nigeria independence celebration cause to rewrite our story.“

As national problems are caused by people, even so can the solution to such problems be provided by its citizens.”Harry disclosed measures so far taken by the organisation to include re-orientation of Nigerians on moving Nigeria forward amidst meagre resources and creation of platform to bridge gaps between compatriots living 1000km apart, in Singapore.

Also speaking, Mr Moshood Olaniyan, the Vice President of NIDO-Singapore, ssid that the organisation had developed a website to achieve targets.According to him, this is to enable their members make positive impact in Nigeria, especially in the healthcare and education sectors.Mr Yahya Ebira Dauda, the Treasurer of NIDO-Singapore, decried lack of access to sources of raw materials in Nigeria to hinder trade growth in the country.Dauda said:

“Some goods cannot even find their way to the market, due to bad roads; thereby contributing to poor harvest year-in, year- out.“This hinders those who have been exposed to a system that works in Singapore, to bring home investors to contribute their quota to our nation’s economic growth.“Let us join hands to develop our agriculture, politics and to provide social safety nets for the poor in Nigeria. We can only walk far, when we walk together, therefore, the need to work closely together.”On his part, Dr Jonathan Obaje, Non-portfolio exco and former Vice-President of NIDO-Singapore, said inadequate mechanism for storage of fishes in Singapore posed major challenge to have encouraged Singapore-Nigeria fish trade.Obaje delivered a keynote address titled: “The gift of independence: Why Nigerians continually celebrate”.“

There should be relevant awareness and moral consciousness for Nigerians in the Diaspora on proper ways to harness economic resources abroad, for development of Nigeria.“We must leverage on NIDO strength in terms of human resources, technology and business climate between Nigeria and the rest of the world, to meanin6gful growth of our fatherland,” Obaje said.

The event featured Independence Day quiz competition and award of prizes to winners, launch of internet website by Mr Delavagas Anyakora, Secretary General of NIDO-Malaysia Caretaker Committee.High point of the event was overview of the website by the Secretary of NIDO-Singapore, Bishop Abhili Tam, and remarks by Mr Chizzy Nnamchi, NIDO-Malaysia Caretaker Chairman, and Prof. E. C. Ejioguon, representative of NIDO-Asia. (NAN)

