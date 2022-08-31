Don’t forget good old day of NBA- 1st female Chairman

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko

Mrs Folasade Aladeniyi, the Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ibadan branch, has urged Mr Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), the newly elected 31st President of the association, not to forget the good old beginnings of NBA.

Aladeniyi made the plea in a congratulatory message to Maikyau on Tuesday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aladeniyi is the NBA Ibadan’s first female Chairman to be elected in the last 68 years.

She advised the new president to be diplomatic and courageous in decision making process that would benefit the association as a whole.

The chairman also enjoined him to make sure that the existing bar leaders/historians, who could tell the history of the the association, were not left out in his administration.

Aladeniyi expressed gratitude to the national body for the honour and recognition bestowed by the immediate past administration of Olumide Akpata on two prominent members of the association- Chief Folake Solanke (SAN) and Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN).

“Lots of our members have forgot that Ibadan bar also known as the ‘Premier Bar’ is the first ever of the NBA that have been in existence for 68 years now.

“Thus, the branch and its prominent members duly deserve the honour of naming two different wings of the Institute of Continuing Legal Education after them.

“We also facilitate with Prof. John Akintayo of Ibadan branch, having been elected and sworn in as NBA representative to the General Council of the Bar.

“We wish the Maikyau’s administration divine success, breakthrough and grace to handle all tasks ahead in the interest of the NBA,” she said.(NAN)

